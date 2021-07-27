Srinagar sizzles at 34.6 degree celsius

Srinagar: As Kashmir continued to reel under scorching heat wave, the summer capital Srinagar on Tuesday recorded its hottest July day in the last 8 years. Meanwhile, the Meteorological department predicted a three-day wet spell from Wednesday which, it said, was “likely to bring some respite” from the present heat wave.
As per Met official, Srinagar sizzled at 34.6 degrees Celsius, the maximum temperature recorded in the month of July since 2013. It was 5.1 degrees Celsius above normal temperature.
As per Meteorological records, it was in 2013 that mercury in Srinagar had touched 35.2 degrees Celsius in the month of July.
Kupwara sweltered today at 35.2 degrees Celsius, which was 4.6 degrees above the normal temperature, said MeT data.
Meanwhile, famous ski-resort Gulmarg recorded a maximum of 25 degrees Celsius temperature while other parts of the Valley also witnessed hot and humid weather conditions. Qazigund recorded 32.6 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam recorded 29.6 degrees Celsius and Kokernag settled at 31.7 degrees Celsius.
Director MeT, Sonam Lotus, in a weather forecast, said a “brief spell of light rain” was likely to occur on Tuesday evening. However Lotus, in the forecast, said there was possibility of “a good monsoon shower especially during the morning hours from Wednesday to Friday” with a heavy downpour in the Jammu region. “We expect a significant rise in water levels in all rivers, especially in the Jammu region,” said Lotus.