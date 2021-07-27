Srinagar sizzles at 34.6 degree celsius

As per Meteorological records, it was in 2013 that mercury in Srinagar had touched 35.2 degrees Celsius in the month of July.

Kupwara sweltered today at 35.2 degrees Celsius, which was 4.6 degrees above the normal temperature, said MeT data.

Meanwhile, famous ski-resort Gulmarg recorded a maximum of 25 degrees Celsius temperature while other parts of the Valley also witnessed hot and humid weather conditions. Qazigund recorded 32.6 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam recorded 29.6 degrees Celsius and Kokernag settled at 31.7 degrees Celsius.

Director MeT, Sonam Lotus, in a weather forecast, said a “brief spell of light rain” was likely to occur on Tuesday evening. However Lotus, in the forecast, said there was possibility of “a good monsoon shower especially during the morning hours from Wednesday to Friday” with a heavy downpour in the Jammu region. “We expect a significant rise in water levels in all rivers, especially in the Jammu region,” said Lotus.