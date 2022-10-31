Srinagar strikes gold in National e-Governance

Srinagar: Srinagar district has achieved a major milestone by getting selected for the National e-Governance Gold Award for Project Initiative ‘Gaash’ under the category of ‘Excellence in District Level Initiative in e-Governance’ of the National Awards for e-Governance Scheme 2021-2022.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Gaash project was an e-Learning initiative of the Srinagar district administration with special emphasis on gamified learning in the age group of 12 years to 18 years.
He said that with the introduction of the project several students, as well as teachers, showed enhanced interest in the project resulting in the overall improvement in academic performance.
The spokesman said that through the project Gaash, the students were able to understand basic concepts in science and mathematics very easily in comparison to normal classroom transactions.
Speaking about the project Gaash, DC Srinagar Muhammad Ajaz Asad said that the project had been very helpful in making education more effective while being enjoyable through gamification of conceptual content.
He said it would also provide a comprehensive understanding of learning outcomes for all stakeholders in education – schools, parents, and students besides empowering students with cutting-edge edu-technology to help them realise their full potential.
Asad said that the effort was factored in the use of digital technology pursuing next-generation reforms and innovations by adopting emerging technologies and use of ICT Management.
Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha in his tweet congratulated DC Srinagar and his team for getting selected for the project ‘Gaash’ for National e-Governance Gold Award under the category ‘Excellence in District Level Initiative in e-Governance’.
In his Tweet, the LG said, “A well-deserved Gold for Team @srinagaradmin in e-Governance. Congratulations and best wishes for outstanding work @asadamaijaz and officials for translating the grand vision of digitally empowered society into reality.”