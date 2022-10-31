Srinagar strikes gold in National e-Governance

Srinagar: Srinagar district has achieved a major milestone by getting selected for the National e-Governance Gold Award for Project Initiative ‘Gaash’ under the category of ‘Excellence in District Level Initiative in e-Governance’ of the National Awards for e-Governance Scheme 2021-2022.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Gaash project was an e-Learning initiative of the Srinagar district administration with special emphasis on gamified learning in the age group of 12 years to 18 years.

He said that with the introduction of the project several students, as well as teachers, showed enhanced interest in the project resulting in the overall improvement in academic performance.