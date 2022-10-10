Srinagar terminal to be expanded thrice at Rs 1500 crore: Scindia

“During the 3rd Heli-India Summit at Dehradun, the eight Sankalps like providing Heli-Sewa Portal, HeliDisha, Helicopter Accelerator Cell, doing away with the landing and parking charges for helicopter service, creation of specific helicopter corridors, helipads to be given priority while framing DPR for all new highways, upgradation of Juhu airbase to accommodate night operations were taken,” Scindia said. “HeliSewa portal is fully online and being used by all operators for obtaining landing permissions to helipads. It is also creating a database of helipads in the country. HeliDisha, the guidance material on helicopter operations for state administration has been distributed to 780 districts. The Helicopter Accelerator Cell is fully active in resolving helicopter issues and the advisory group of the industry representatives is helping identify problem areas.”

He said that the government had waived landing and parking charges for helicopters at airports and started helicopter sensitisation training of ATC officers for speedier helicopter traffic handling.

“Three helicopter corridors from Mumbai-Pune, Ahmedabad-Gandhi Nagar, and Shamshabad-Begumpet have been created. New IFR corridors are being planned. Working with MoRTH, we have been able to allot helipad spaces from the design stage for all future expressways and major highways so that these could be used for the evacuation of accident victims. And we have already commenced work on the upgradation of Juhu helibase which is the largest in the country, to accommodate night operations and helicopter IFR routes using GAGAN,” Scindia said.

He said that the guidelines on the Fractional Ownership Model had been released to help grow the non-scheduled operations.

“While our scheduled operations are on the fast track and we have increased the fleet size from 400 airplanes in 2013 to more than 700 in 2021-22, through these guidelines, we should be able to spur growth in the non-scheduled fleet too. Fractional ownership will lower the barrier to the cost of the acquisition of helicopters and airplanes through pooled capital by multiple owners. This will allow companies and individuals to minimise their capital outflow by sharing the purchase cost, reducing their exposure to risks, and making it financially easier to run an NSOP business,” Scindia said. “Fractional Ownership Model has the potential to energise the NSOP segment by democratising ownership of aircraft and it can be a key driver to boost the number of aircraft existing in the NSOP industry. The helicopter industry should be recognised for its social service. It is not a vehicle of transportation but a tool of transformation. It can be used not only for economic development but also to transform lives.”

He said that the government had decided to incubate a HEMS pilot called Project Sanjeevani by deploying a helicopter in the next few weeks to provide emergency medical services at AIIMS Rishikesh.

“The helicopter will be based at the hospital at 20-minute notice and will have a service cover to an area of 150 km radius. The government intends to expand medical outreach and access to trauma care services to a wider population base across the country using the speed advantage and mobility of helicopters,” Scindia said. “We will use the learnings from Project Sanjeevani to explore the viability of the concept, its benefits, and the attendant risks and later articulate a national policy on HEMS before committing larger resources.”