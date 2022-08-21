Srinagar witnesses ‘never before’ regaling experiences of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

Srinagar: With tricolours flying high on the top of Shikaras floating atop its shimmering waters, serene Dal Lake in the summer capital of J&K was presenting a unique view on August 12.
“Never-before” view was actually perfect for “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign under “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” to celebrate 75 years of Indian independence in Kashmir – which witnessed myriad hues of celebrations this year.
The picture-perfect view, which won an instant appreciation of one and all, including the Prime Minister of the country and the Lieutenant Governor of J&K, who had flagged it off, itself spoke of the innovation, hard work of the Srinagar district administration to make the celebrations – a memorable experience.
This also exemplified the precision in execution of various events, wherein for the first time in the history, the citizens from all walks of life in Srinagar and the administration had come up with joint efforts in celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with an enthusiasm the city had never witnessed before.
Besides, the women also held “Tiranga rally” on the banks of Dal lake again as a part of district administration initiative.
1850 M LONG TRICOLOUR DISPLAYED AT BAKSHI STADIUM
As a part of its long list of events organised by the district administration, 1850 meters long Tiranga was also displayed in Bakshi stadium where 5000 citizens had gathered to take part in the festive ceremony of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM).
Chief Secretary A K Mehta had presided over this function.
PIB tweet mentioned that with this achievement, a national record was established by the Srinagar administration to celebrate 75 years of independence.
The effort was appreciated by the Lieutenant Governor also as office of LG J&K tweeted, “Scripting an illustrious chapter in J&K history. 1850 Meters long National Flag displayed in Bakshi Stadium, which witnessed participation of 5000 citizens. # HarGharTiranga.”
DACHIGAM TURNS THEMATIC
Another important event organised in the district was to showcase the Dachigam National Park in Srinagar turning thematic as a part of Har Ghar Tiranga celebrations.
“The iconic Dachigam National Park in Srinagar turns thematic in a unique manner to celebrate 75 years of independence at an approximate altitude of 4250 meters above mean sea level,” Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Mohd Aijaz Asad had posted a video to give a glimpse of the effort held by the Forest Department.
The effort earned laurels of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well, who retweeted DC Srinagar’s video with an appreciating note - “Breathtaking! # HarGharTiranga@75”
TIRANGA SHIKARA RALLY WINS LAURELS
The Tiranga Shikara rally held at Dal Lake in Srinagar under the #HarGharTiranga@75 campaign was also organised by the district administration Srinagar. It was flagged off by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The event, again, was an instant hit and was splashed everywhere.
Office of LG J&K tweeted, “Flagged off #HarGharTiranga@75 rally at Dal Lake, Srinagar. This is a celebration of ideals and aspirations of the country. I appeal to everyone to join this campaign by hoisting the tricolour on their homes from 13th to 15th August.”
This effort too did not go unnoticed and caught the attention of all, including the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Prime Minister re-tweeted ANI video reporting about this Tiranga Shikara rally held at Dal Lake in Srinagar under # HarGharTiranga campaign. The event was organised by the Youth Services and Sports Department of the UT.
“Wonderful collective effort on the Dal Lake! #HarGharTiranga@75,” PM Modi wrote, while re-tweeting ANI video, on his personal twitter handle.
75 AMRIT SAROVARS
Srinagar district Administration led by Deputy Commissioner Aijaz Asad also completed identified 75 Amrit Sarovars (water bodies) for revival or rejuvenation as part of the ‘Mission Amrit Sarovar’ to mark the 75 years of Independence.
Under Amrit Sarovar Mission ponds (Amrit Sarovars) were rejuvenated and created in all Panchayat blocks and Municipal wards of the Srinagar district. These also included historic water reservoir (Harwan Sarband) near Dachigam National Park, the first reservoir constructed in the valley by Maharaja Hari Singh in the year 1904 to provide clean water supply to the people of Srinagar city.
Speaking with regard to completion of project Mission Amrit Sarovar launched by the Prime Minister on National Panchayat Day at Palli Panchayat on April 24, 2022, the Deputy Commissioner said as many as 75 springs and ponds identified by RDD, I&FC, SMC, Soil Conservation and Forest departments across the district were completed and rejuvenated to fulfill the PM’s vision of completing Amrit Sarovars.
Lauding the efforts of all officers and other stakeholders, the DC said participation and cooperation of people and promptness of the Panchayats and district administration played an important role in creating the ponds in a very short time.
The DC further said that these ponds would not only help in protecting environment and conserving water but would also be an attraction for people of the nearby areas.
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a call for every district to have 75 ponds (Amrit Sarovars) during the 75th anniversary of India's independence, to give a boost to water conservation and environment as well.
75 CHINAR TREES IN CHINAR ZAAR
To celebrate the 75 years of independence of the country, the district administration Srinagar on August 15 also planted 75 Chinar trees under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at proposed largest Chinar park of the Kashmir valley ‘ChinarZaar’ here in Nishat area in the foothills of the Zabarwan mountains.
The plantation drive of Chinar trees was launched by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar under Nagar Van (city forests) scheme by planting a Chinar sapling to mark the 75 years of the independence at the ChinarZaar which is spread over nearly 400 kanals of land.
The senior officers of all line departments also took part in the plantation process by planting Chinar saplings.
Pertinent to mention here that DC Srinagar had conceptualised the project few months ago and target of planting as many as 300 Chinar saplings was set to make largest Chinar park in Kashmir valley named as ‘Chinar Zaar’.