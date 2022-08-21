Srinagar witnesses ‘never before’ regaling experiences of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

TIRANGA SHIKARA RALLY WINS LAURELS

The Tiranga Shikara rally held at Dal Lake in Srinagar under the #HarGharTiranga@75 campaign was also organised by the district administration Srinagar. It was flagged off by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The event, again, was an instant hit and was splashed everywhere.

Office of LG J&K tweeted, “Flagged off #HarGharTiranga@75 rally at Dal Lake, Srinagar. This is a celebration of ideals and aspirations of the country. I appeal to everyone to join this campaign by hoisting the tricolour on their homes from 13th to 15th August.”

This effort too did not go unnoticed and caught the attention of all, including the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister re-tweeted ANI video reporting about this Tiranga Shikara rally held at Dal Lake in Srinagar under # HarGharTiranga campaign. The event was organised by the Youth Services and Sports Department of the UT.

“Wonderful collective effort on the Dal Lake! #HarGharTiranga@75,” PM Modi wrote, while re-tweeting ANI video, on his personal twitter handle.

75 AMRIT SAROVARS

Srinagar district Administration led by Deputy Commissioner Aijaz Asad also completed identified 75 Amrit Sarovars (water bodies) for revival or rejuvenation as part of the ‘Mission Amrit Sarovar’ to mark the 75 years of Independence.

Under Amrit Sarovar Mission ponds (Amrit Sarovars) were rejuvenated and created in all Panchayat blocks and Municipal wards of the Srinagar district. These also included historic water reservoir (Harwan Sarband) near Dachigam National Park, the first reservoir constructed in the valley by Maharaja Hari Singh in the year 1904 to provide clean water supply to the people of Srinagar city.

Speaking with regard to completion of project Mission Amrit Sarovar launched by the Prime Minister on National Panchayat Day at Palli Panchayat on April 24, 2022, the Deputy Commissioner said as many as 75 springs and ponds identified by RDD, I&FC, SMC, Soil Conservation and Forest departments across the district were completed and rejuvenated to fulfill the PM’s vision of completing Amrit Sarovars.

Lauding the efforts of all officers and other stakeholders, the DC said participation and cooperation of people and promptness of the Panchayats and district administration played an important role in creating the ponds in a very short time.

The DC further said that these ponds would not only help in protecting environment and conserving water but would also be an attraction for people of the nearby areas.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a call for every district to have 75 ponds (Amrit Sarovars) during the 75th anniversary of India's independence, to give a boost to water conservation and environment as well.