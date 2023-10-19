Srinagar’s tertiary hospitals facing referral chaos

Srinagar: Tertiary care hospitals in Srinagar are facing a crisis of referral chaos, with thousands of patients from different district hospitals being referred to the city hospitals.

The most alarming consequence of this referral chaos is the loss of crucial golden hours for patients with medical emergencies.

Life-saving treatments, especially for trauma and severe medical emergencies, are being delayed due to the referral process.

Health officials have also expressed their concerns and called for urgent measures to streamline the referral process.

At least 50,000 referral cases from district hospitals have been received annually at the tertiary care hospitals in Srinagar, putting an extra burden on them.

Official figures reveal the magnitude of the issue with Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura alone receiving more than 18,000 referral cases per year.