Srinagar’s Tourism Working Group meeting has highest registered participation: Secy Ministry of Tourism

Srinagar: Secretary, Union Ministry of Tourism, Arvind Singh Sunday said that the third Tourism Working Group meeting to be held in Srinagar from May 22 to May 24 has registered the highest participation compared to the first two working group meetings held in Rann of Kutch and Siliguri.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing a news conference at SKICC in Srinagar, Singh said that the stage was set for discussions and deliberations on final deliverables and there were two key deliverables of the Tourism Working Group, which include Goa Roadmap for Tourism as a vehicle for achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and G20 Tourism Ministers’ Declaration.

He said that this was the only working group meeting taking place in Srinagar as part of G20 effort with excellent response from all the member countries, all the invited countries, and the international organisations, having the highest participation registered compared to the first two Tourism Working Group meetings at Rann of Kutch and Siliguri.

Singh said that the G20 member countries, invited countries, and international organisations would give valuable inputs and feedback on these two draft documents and after negotiations with G20 member countries on these drafts, final versions would be placed in the fourth Tourism Working Group meeting.