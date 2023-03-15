SSB exams deferred for the time being, to be held soon: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday stated that the exams to be conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) were deferred for the time being and would be conducted after its (Board's) satisfaction about the fool-proof process.

He reiterated that transparency and merit were the only areas of concern for the government for conducting recruitment.

After inaugurating the Chancellor's Trophy at the Jammu University, LG Sinha was responding to media query pertaining to deferment of the Computer Based exams (of Account Assistants and Junior Engineers) to be conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) from March 16 till April 5, 2023.

LG Sinha also stuck to his guns vis-à-vis his earlier statement that the opposition leaders "gave jobs to terrorists and their families" during their tenure.

With regard to the J&K budget for 2023-24, he hailed it by describing it as an all inclusive budget “aimed at consolidating and taking tangible vision of new J&K to greater heights” with a balanced focus on agriculture, security, youth, empowerment, education and industrial investment.