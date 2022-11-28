SSP’s suspension period to be treated as ‘on duty’

Jammu: J&K Home Department Monday ordered that the period of suspension of SSP Maqsood-ul-Zaman with effect from August 16, 2021, to May 26, 2022, would be treated as the “period spent on duty by the officer”.

“In continuation to the government Order No 158-Home (P) of 2022 dated May 27, 2022, and based on the communications No PHQ-UTL/Crime/FIR/2022-14715-17 dated July 7, 2022, from Ladakh administration, read with recommendation from PHQ, J&K vide communication No GZ/P-CASE/MZ/SP-II/2022 dated June 23, 2022, it is hereby ordered that the period of suspension of Maqsood-ul-Zaman, SSP, with effect from August 16, 2021, to May 26, 2022, will be treated as the period spent on duty by the officer, in terms of Article 108-B of J&K Civil Service Regulations, 1956," read an order issued by the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home, Raj Kumar Goyal.

Earlier on May 27, 2022, the department had ordered the reinstatement of SSP Zaman with immediate effect, following the recommendation of the Review Committee revoking his suspension.