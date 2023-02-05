Standing in long queues with files outside civil secretariat in Sgr, Jmu may end soon

Elaborating as to how ‘Swagatam’ was put into practice, Dr Singla informs, “To ensure that the initiative did not just remain to be a paper horse, the General Administration Department (GAD) undertook an exercise to ascertain the influx or footfall of visitors on a daily basis, both at the Srinagar and Jammu Secretariat premises.”

Under the exercise, the approximate influx came out to be 1,12, 200 visitors in the Civil Secretariat, Srinagar round the year and this number was 91000 in a year in the Civil Secretariat Jammu.

How they arrived at this approximate number, responding to this query, Dr Singla elaborates, “Under the exercise, we noted that in the Civil Secretariat, Srinagar, during summers the approximate number of visitors would be 650 per day and going by this rate in six months, this number would come around 85800, counted at the rate of 22 (working) days per month. During winters, the total influx per day would be 200 (approximately) and in six months, this figure would be 26400, again counted at the rate of 22 (working) days per month.”

“By same methodology, the approximate visitor footfall recorded in the Civil Secretariat Jammu was 240 per day thus totalling 31600 in six months, at the rate of 22 (working) days per month during summer season. During the winter season, the influx was 450 (approximately) per day, thus numbering 59400 in six months, counted at the rate of 22 (working) days per month. In both the Secretariats, the approximate number of queues of visitors would be three per day,” he explains.

Based on the requirements arising out of this analysis, logistic support was provided and the Swagatam – Visitor Management System was operationalized in the Civil Secretariat, J&K.