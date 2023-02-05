Standing in long queues with files outside civil secretariat in Sgr, Jmu may end soon

Jammu: Standing in serpentine queues with files, which are generally bound to get lost in the labyrinth of power corridors, outside the Civil Secretariat, both at Jammu as well as Srinagar, may soon become passe.
Much-sought after and probably long overdue relief for J&K citizens, seeking redress to grievances in the administrative corridors, has come in the form of ‘Swagatam.’
‘Swagatam’- a Visitor Management System, is one of several “innovative and ground-breaking initiatives” (surely for J&K), recently introduced by the General Administration Department (GAD) with an avowed objective of transformation in the governance and improving inward efficiency to facilitate a common man.
Giving a brief account of this people-centric measure, GAD Secretary Dr Piyush Singla, in an exclusive interaction with Greater Kashmir spelling out some of major, revolutionary initiatives taken by the nerve-centre of the administration in the recent past, says, “You may view this initiative as commitment of the UT administration headed by the Lieutenant Governor to walk its talk in terms of bridging the gap between the government and the common man.”
“A number of initiatives have been taken up by the General Administration Department under the overall inspiring guidance of the Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Secretary in the past couple of years. GAD is the nerve centre of administration or you may call it- the mother of all departments. So any initiative taken by the GAD has a far-reaching effect in the overall government functioning. The mentors (Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Secretary) have a clear vision that the government’s all initiatives should have a single objective- to serve the citizens in the best possible manner,” he avers.
“Swagatam is an initiative of the GAD launched in collaboration with the IT Department and National Informatics Centre, J&K. It was launched in December, 2022 by the Chief Secretary, who too had maintained that the system was overdue and was one of several initiatives in furtherance of ‘Digital J&K.’ The initiative aims to facilitate the citizens’ smooth and simple process of scheduling an appointment with the officers working in Civil Secretariat, J&K. The dedicated portal where a citizen can register and make a request for an appointment bridges the gap between the government and common man and enhances the opportunity of a citizen to meet a government officer, hassle free,” Dr Singla states.
According to him, it has advanced features of eliminating all the cumbersome and tedious procedures of making a request for an appointment and then visiting the premises.
Elaborating as to how ‘Swagatam’ was put into practice, Dr Singla informs, “To ensure that the initiative did not just remain to be a paper horse, the General Administration Department (GAD) undertook an exercise to ascertain the influx or footfall of visitors on a daily basis, both at the Srinagar and Jammu Secretariat premises.”
Under the exercise, the approximate influx came out to be 1,12, 200 visitors in the Civil Secretariat, Srinagar round the year and this number was 91000 in a year in the Civil Secretariat Jammu.
How they arrived at this approximate number, responding to this query, Dr Singla elaborates, “Under the exercise, we noted that in the Civil Secretariat, Srinagar, during summers the approximate number of visitors would be 650 per day and going by this rate in six months, this number would come around 85800, counted at the rate of 22 (working) days per month. During winters, the total influx per day would be 200 (approximately) and in six months, this figure would be 26400, again counted at the rate of 22 (working) days per month.”
“By same methodology, the approximate visitor footfall recorded in the Civil Secretariat Jammu was 240 per day thus totalling 31600 in six months, at the rate of 22 (working) days per month during summer season. During the winter season, the influx was 450 (approximately) per day, thus numbering 59400 in six months, counted at the rate of 22 (working) days per month. In both the Secretariats, the approximate number of queues of visitors would be three per day,” he explains.
Based on the requirements arising out of this analysis, logistic support was provided and the Swagatam – Visitor Management System was operationalized in the Civil Secretariat, J&K.
“The USPs of Swagatam are its simplicity and operational ease. Visit website jandksecretariat.swagatam.gov.in and register yourself with your mobile number and email ID. On registration, a One-Time Password (OTP) is received on the registered mobile number. The OTP allows the user to confirm the registration; Log in using registration details, select the office and officer with whom appointment is to be sought and enter your preferred slots for date and time. Then a request for appointment should be submitted to the concerned officer who will schedule the appointment based on his engagements,” GAD Secretary explains the process in detail.
An email and SMS alert will be forwarded on the registered mobile number as soon as the appointment is fixed; the visitor can log into the system and print the gate pass or collect the gate pass from reception on production of valid ID proof and phone number. In the event of a change of appointment timing, the visitor will get an SMS and email alert.
“Walk-in visitor authorisation is also available at the reception on production of valid ID proof and subject to the approval of the officer concerned,” GAD Secretary informs.
In the days to come, this system is to be linked with Pukaar Grievance Cell and Rapid Assessment System (RAS) for follow-up and evaluation.
“See, in the past few years, we have taken many significant measures which are people-centric as well as aimed at infusing transparency and accountability in the system. This has been going on in continuation with renewed vigour. I’m following it up from where my predecessors in the GAD left,” Dr Singla shares.