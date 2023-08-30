Standing UT committee to assess ground water resources in J&K

Jammu: A 20-member Standing Union Territory level panel will assess ground water resources in Jammu and Kashmir.
As per an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), the committee, which has been constituted on Wednesday, will have the Administrative Secretary, Jal Shakti Department as its chairman.
As per its terms of reference, the panel will ensure the assessment of annual ground water recharge of the Union Territory.
It has been tasked to work on ground water assessments for the water year (June to May) in accordance with the approved latest methodology.
“It will adopt improved procedures and practices wherever possible for the sake of achieving greater accuracy of assessment and supervise the estimation of status of utilization of the annual extractable ground water resource as in specified water year,” it has been directed.
Other members of panel will include Administrative Secretary, Planning, Development & Monitoring Department; Director Rural Sanitation, J&K; Director Agriculture, Kashmir and Jammu; Director Industries Kashmir and Jammu; Chief Engineer, Jal Shakti (PHE), Kashmir and Jammu divisions; Chief Engineer, Jal Shakti (I&FC), Kashmir and Jammu; General Manager, NABARD, Jammu; a representative of Central Water Commission; a representative from Rural Development Department and SKUAST Kashmir and Jammu and a representative each of Geology & Mining Department and Forest, Ecology and Environment Department (not below the rank of Additional Secretary).
Regional Director, Central Ground Water Board, Jammu will be its member secretary.
“Any other officer to be co-opted by the chairman of the Committee, if required will be the special invitee,” GAD order mentioned.
The Committee will be serviced by the Jal Shakti Department.