Standing UT committee to assess ground water resources in J&K

Jammu: A 20-member Standing Union Territory level panel will assess ground water resources in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), the committee, which has been constituted on Wednesday, will have the Administrative Secretary, Jal Shakti Department as its chairman.

As per its terms of reference, the panel will ensure the assessment of annual ground water recharge of the Union Territory.

It has been tasked to work on ground water assessments for the water year (June to May) in accordance with the approved latest methodology.