Start-up culture now vibrant in India: PM

The National Sports Day is celebrated every year on August 29 to mark Dhyan Chand's birthday.

Noting that India won an Olympic medal in men's hockey after over four decades, he said youths are now drawn towards sports and their parents are happy to back them.

This itself is a great tribute to Dhyan Chand, Modi said.

Asserting that the young population's mindset has undergone a sweeping change, he said it is now keen on "new destinations and new goals by taking new paths and having new aspirations".

The momentum the sporting culture has received must be further advanced, he said, calling for sports competitions at the village level.

"Let us all countrymen strive to further this momentum as much as we can, contributing whatever we can. Let us transform the mantra of 'Sabka Prayas' (everyone's effort) into reality," he said.

Modi said the Tokyo Olympics have created a major impact, and India's achievements may not be a lot compared to some countries but are enough to bolster the people's belief.

"Today, it is not that the youth is just watching sports. The youth is also looking at possibilities associated with sports...They now want to surpass conventional ways and adopt new disciplines," he said.

Similarly, young persons are moving away from family traditions, expressing the wish to launch or join a start-up and are willing to take risks.

He said, "Today, the startup culture is expanding even to smaller cities and I am seeing it as an indication of a bright future. Just a few days ago, toys in our country were being discussed. Within no time this caught the attention of our youth and they too resolutely decided to work towards positioning Indian toys in the world with a distinct identity."

Acceptance of mediocrity had crept into people's mindset earlier but the young minds are now focusing on excellence, he said.

Noting that the world has been paying heed to Indian spiritual traditions and philosophy, the prime minister said people also have a responsibility to carry forward these great traditions.

"Whatever was temporary and perished has to be left behind, but what is timeless has to be carried forward. Let us celebrate our festivals, understand their scientific meaning, and the connotation behind them. There is an underlying message in every festival," he said, wishing people a happy Janmashtami, which falls on Monday.

Noting that the Vishwakarma Puja will be observed in the coming days, he said the festival is essentially an ancient Indian practice of paying tributes to different skills

Modi also mentioned an FM radio station in Gujarat's Kevadiya through which radio jockeys are working to promote Sanskrit. He said the ancient language, through its thoughts and medium of literary texts, nurtures knowledge and also strengthens national unity.