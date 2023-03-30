‘Start-up ecosystem’ replacing ‘separatist ecosystem’ in J&K: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday stated that a 'start-up ecosystem' had replaced “separatist ecosystem” in Jammu and Kashmir since abrogation of Article 370.
He was addressing the gathering at "Network 18's Rising India 2023 Summit.
WIND OF CHANGE SWEPT J&K
LG Sinha remarked that a wind of change had swept J&K since the abrogation of Article 370. “August 5, 2019 was a very significant date in the history of India bringing an epoch-making change in Jammu and Kashmir due to resolute determination of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Since then the Union Territory has witnessed a massive transformation. People are also experiencing this change. Now they are dreaming and the youth here are aspiring to make it big like the citizens of other parts of India. There is a perceptible change in law and order situation with a significant drop in crime rate. Terrorism too has declined. With an unprecedented rise in tourism, Kashmir has emerged as the top performer in varied sectors,” he said.
He quoted official statistics to elucidate improvement in agriculture and allied sectors, economic growth, infrastructure, security, women empowerment, employment generation, education and tourism ,
How J&K was changing for good, to elucidate this point, he said that last year 12 lakh e-transactions took place in J&K. "While in the last 80 days, 19 lakh e-transactions have been taking place every day in J&K - the place where I had witnessed the transportation of files in 217 trucks to Jammu (as a part of Darbar Move exercise)," he said.
SABOTEURS IN J&K ADMINISTRATION
Referring to “saboteurs within J&K administration”, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, “It is an old tradition. They are there; they have been there. To identify and oust them after clinching evidence is a continuous process.”
J&K OF 2047 TO MATCH VISION OF PRIME MINISTER
The Lieutenant Governor remarked that the people of J&K also wanted peace and prosperity. ""This is discernible from the changes J&K is witnessing. Stone-pelting, bandh-calls at the behest of the neighbouring nation have become a thing of the past, schools, colleges function normally. Cinema houses are running smoothly. People are living a normal life. 50 lakh J&K youth participated in sports. For all these changes, I give credit to the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister," he said.
Spelling out the vision of J&K of 2047, LG Sinha remarked that it would perfectly complement the "vision of India of 2047", as envisioned by the Prime Minister. "J&K is marching forward on the path of progress. With the support of people of J&K, we will achieve our destination to build a progressive, peaceful and prosperous J&K. We will ensure that by 2047, J&K fully integrating with India, would contribute to its (India's) growth saga like other states of the country," he said.
On the lighter side of his interaction on this occasion, the Lieutenant Governor also shared some Kashmiri words viz., Haak Saag, Yakhni etc., which he had learnt during his tenure of three years in J&K.