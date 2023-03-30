‘Start-up ecosystem’ replacing ‘separatist ecosystem’ in J&K: LG Sinha

WIND OF CHANGE SWEPT J&K

LG Sinha remarked that a wind of change had swept J&K since the abrogation of Article 370. “August 5, 2019 was a very significant date in the history of India bringing an epoch-making change in Jammu and Kashmir due to resolute determination of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Since then the Union Territory has witnessed a massive transformation. People are also experiencing this change. Now they are dreaming and the youth here are aspiring to make it big like the citizens of other parts of India. There is a perceptible change in law and order situation with a significant drop in crime rate. Terrorism too has declined. With an unprecedented rise in tourism, Kashmir has emerged as the top performer in varied sectors,” he said.

He quoted official statistics to elucidate improvement in agriculture and allied sectors, economic growth, infrastructure, security, women empowerment, employment generation, education and tourism ,

How J&K was changing for good, to elucidate this point, he said that last year 12 lakh e-transactions took place in J&K. "While in the last 80 days, 19 lakh e-transactions have been taking place every day in J&K - the place where I had witnessed the transportation of files in 217 trucks to Jammu (as a part of Darbar Move exercise)," he said.

SABOTEURS IN J&K ADMINISTRATION

Referring to “saboteurs within J&K administration”, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, “It is an old tradition. They are there; they have been there. To identify and oust them after clinching evidence is a continuous process.”