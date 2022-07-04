Startup ecosystem in UTs, NE states: J&K emerges as top performer

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has emerged as a top performer in developing a startup ecosystem for budding entrepreneurs, according to the ranking of states and Union territories by the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT).

As per the ranking, J&K is the top performer among UTs and North Eastern States.

With a booming young population in Jammu and Kashmir, startups are required to provide the jobs that are lacking in the market.

The CMIE study states that J&K has an unemployment rate of 18 percent, which is higher than the national average. Authorities have often emphasised that while self-employment is the cure for the problem of rising unemployment, government employment is not the answer.