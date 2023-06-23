State Dinner at White House | US President, First Lady Jill Biden welcome PM Modi

Washington DC: US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House for the State dinner on Thursday.

Amongst the US officials who arrived at the White House for the State Dinner was the US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti.

"It has been wonderful, beyond my wildest dreams. It has grown so strong, this is not just the relationship between two men, or two governments, its really two peoples," Eric Garcetti told ANI, as he entered the White House for the State Dinner.

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy also arrived at the White House for the event and said that India and the US have a very strong relationship.

"We had a great time with Prime Minister Modi. We have a very strong relationship, PM Modi continues to make that grow and make both nations stronger, he told ANI.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani were amongst the Indian business tycoons who arrived at the White House for the State Dinner.