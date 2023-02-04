STATE LAND WORTH RS 240.58 Cr RETRIEVED | Srinagar admin takes down influential, who grabbed State land, with bulldozer stroke

Srinagar: The district administration Srinagar on Saturday undertook a massive anti-encroachment drive across the district to retrieve the illegally occupied land and reclaimed about 409 kanal of prime State and Kahcharie land worth over Rs 240.58 crore from influential land grabbers.

Officials said that the anti-encroachment operation was launched in all 7 tehsils of the district including Eidgah, north Srinagar, Pantha Chowk, Khanyar, south Srinagar, central Shalteng and Chanapora tehsil. They said that the special anti-encroachment squads constituted by Srinagar district administration headed by respective tehsildars conducted mass scale anti-encroachment drives while taking assistance of Police and other concerned departments.

Officials said that a team of Revenue and Police officers and officials headed by Tehsildar north Srinagar, Kaiser Mehmood launched a massive anti-encroachment drive in Dara and Danihama villages and retrieved 12 kanal of State and Kacharie land worth Rs 3.60 crore from the alleged land grabbers.