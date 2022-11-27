STATE OF EDUCATION | PWD fails to build Poonch school building in 5 years

Poonch: The construction work of the building of the Government Primary School Phagwari in a remote area of tehsil Mandi of Poonch district is awaiting completion for the last five years.

According to the locals, the Public Works Department (PWD) started the construction work of the Primary School Phagwari building five years ago.

They said that during these five years only the walls of the building have been constructed.

“The roof of the building is still to be constructed and no work has been going on for years,” locals said.

They alleged that the contractor who was entrusted with the work of this school had only built the walls of the building while the roof had not been set on the building yet.