STATE OF EDUCATION | PWD fails to build Poonch school building in 5 years

Poonch: The construction work of the building of the Government Primary School Phagwari in a remote area of tehsil Mandi of Poonch district is awaiting completion for the last five years.
According to the locals, the Public Works Department (PWD) started the construction work of the Primary School Phagwari building five years ago.
They said that during these five years only the walls of the building have been constructed.
“The roof of the building is still to be constructed and no work has been going on for years,” locals said.
They alleged that the contractor who was entrusted with the work of this school had only built the walls of the building while the roof had not been set on the building yet.
Locals said that even the toilet had not been constructed in the school and due to the absence of the building the students have to study under the open sky.
“The studies of students get badly affected during rainfall or wind and many times the school is to be closed in rains,” they said.
The locals accused the PWD officers of paying no heed to the matter and said that they had approached the department multiple times to resolve the matter but so far no serious step had been taken.
They demanded that the construction work of the school building should be completed soon so that the education of the children of this remote area was not affected.
Executive Engineer PWD Ghulam Nabi Khan said that the contractor had been instructed to complete the pending work soon.
"We hope that the work on this building will resume in a week's time," he said.