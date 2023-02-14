Statehood restoration after J&K polls: Home Minister

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday said that the statehood would be restored in Jammu and Kashmir after holding assembly elections.

In an interview to Republic Live, Shah said, “I had clearly said that statehood in J&K would be restored after elections are held in J&K. The voter list is about to be finalised. After that the Election Commission of India (ECI) will take a call on holding polls.”

On the statements of former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah that elections were not being held in J&K, Shah said, “They should clarify why they did not conduct elections to the local bodies and Panchayats. The elections to the local bodies were not held for the past 70 years. Only three families ruled J&K all these years.”

The Home Minister said: “It was during the tenure of National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah that terrorism spread in J&K. They should answer in whose time terrorism spread. Who allowed terrorism to spread. Why did Farooq Abdullah leave Kashmir and stay in England at that time. They have to answer these questions.”