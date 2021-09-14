Status of road projects under PMDP reviewed

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta and Union Secretary, Ministry of Road, Transport & Highways, Giridhar Aramane, today reviewed the implementation of road sector projects in Jammu and Kashmir under Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP) at a high-level meeting.

During the meeting, it was observed that substantial progress has been achieved in the widening of National Highway-44, including in the completion of Chenani-Nashri and Qazigund-Banihal sections on the highway, an official handout said.

It was observed that the remaining works on Udhampur-Ramban section, Ramban-Banihal section and Srinagar-Banihal section are also going on in full swing and are expected to be completed in the next year.

It was informed that works on Baramulla- Gulmarg road are in full swing and are likely to be completed by April 2022.

Similarly, works on Jammu semi-ring road and Jammu-Akhnoor-Poonch road have been accelerated and are expected to be completed in March 2022, and March 2024, respectively.

It was informed that work on Srinagar-Shopian-Qazigund road will also commence soon with the construction of 3 by-pass roads for Pulwama, Kulgam, and Shopian towns.

While stating that the national highway is relatively in better shape due to improved maintenance, Mehta emphasised that the Ramban-Banihal segment is the most critical section on the National Highway and requires the focused attention for early execution of works related to tunnels and re-alignment of land slip prone stretches.

He also pitched for the development of parking bays and toilet facilities on the national highway to improve the travel experience of the commuters.

It is expected that these facilities will come up by November end 2021.

The Union Secretary, MoRTH asked the project executing agencies to lay special emphasis on quality of works and conduct quality inspections for completed works.

While highlighting that works may suffer in some areas in J&K in winter due to harsh weather conditions, Mehta urged the agencies to make all out efforts to expedite the construction works so that all the works are completed within the timelines. He assured the project executing agencies of all the support from the UT administration in the execution of works.