‘Stay away from Chenab’

Jammu: National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Limited, overseeing the operation of Salal Power Station in Reasi on Wednesday issued an advisory asking people living in upstream and downstream villages to stay away from river Chenab.

In a notice, the NHPC General Manager In-Charge cautioned that emergent flushing could take place anytime today from the reservoir of Salal Power station. “The gates of the dam shall be opened anytime as discharge is in increasing trend due to cloud burst at approximately 50 kms upstream of Kiru,” he warned. “The public of district Reasi in general and the inhabitants of upstream villages viz., Dharan, Thanpal, Arnas, Sai, Lanjan, Narloo, Gari, Salmot and downstream villages viz., Gujjar Kothi, Siadh Baba, Bidda, Kachhi Khera, Talwara, Nambla, Vijaypur, Bara Dan, Patta, Kanasi Patta, Jedhi, Panasa, Bhabber, Chumdian, Dera Baba Banda Bahadur, Seri etc., in particular are cautioned against movement into or near the river Chenab,” the notice said.

“As discharge is in increasing trend due to cloud burst at approximately 50 kms upstream of Kiru, there will be further increase in flow of water and level of river Chenab shall increase or decrease at any point of time. As such the movement of men, vehicles and cattle/animals into the river is not advisable,” it was stated. In order to avoid any mishap the people should take proper care and should not go into Chenab river during this period. “Anybody violating this notice shall be doing so at his own risk and responsibility and the management of Salal Power Station shall not be held responsible for consequences thereof,” it warned.