Sticky bombs’ recovery in Mendhar raises alarm bells

Rajouri: The recovery of 4 sticky bombs, which formed part of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), on August 13 in Mendhar area of border district Poonch, has sent security agencies in a tizzy.

They are taking it as a serious security concern and are carrying out probe to unearth more links.

On August 13, a joint operation was launched by army, police and BSF in Mendhar area of Poonch and a man from Kasblari identified as Mehmood Hussain, son of Mohammad Munshi, resident of Kasblari was arrested with an IED, having four sticky bombs.

Official sources told Greater Kashmir, “The recovery of these four sticky bombs has been taken as a big threat by security agencies. Sticky bombs have always proven to be a big challenge for forces engaged in foiling militant strikes.”

They further informed that it was for the first time that sticky bombs, as a part of an IED, were recovered. “They are regarded as risky not because of explosive nature but due to their specific feature as they can stick to desired surfaces,” they maintained.

The officials said that the recovery of sticky bombs clearly exposed plans of militant outfits to carry out IED explosions to target forces. “It is being perceived as the security forces remain prime target of militant outfits,” they pointed out.

They further said that the attacks, using these sticky bombs in Rajouri and Poonch were being apprehended. “Security agencies have issued an alert also in this connection,” they added.

Senior officials told Greater Kashmir that taking the recovery as a serious concern, a high-level probe was going on to unearth more links.

“The investigation team is on the job and investigation is going on to unearth all the links of this recovery,” they added.