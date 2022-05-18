Stop keeping the pot of terror boiling: India warns Pakistan

New Delhi: Pakistan must shutdown its terror factory, stop human rights violations in PoJKL and vacate PoJK, Gilgit and Baltistan. This was stated by the Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson in response to media queries regarding the resolution passed by Pakistan National Assembly regarding ‘Delimitation in the UT of J&K’.

“In response to media queries regarding the resolution passed by Pakistan National Assembly regarding ‘Delimitation in the UT of J&K’, the Official Spokesperson, Shri Arindam Bagchi said: "We categorically reject the farcical resolution passed by the National Assembly of Pakistan on the subject of the delimitation exercise in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” said an official statement.