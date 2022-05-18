Stop keeping the pot of terror boiling: India warns Pakistan

New Delhi: Pakistan must shutdown its terror factory, stop human rights violations in PoJKL and vacate PoJK, Gilgit and Baltistan. This was stated by the Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson in response to media queries regarding the resolution passed by Pakistan National Assembly regarding ‘Delimitation in the UT of J&K’.
“In response to media queries regarding the resolution passed by Pakistan National Assembly regarding ‘Delimitation in the UT of J&K’, the Official Spokesperson, Shri Arindam Bagchi said: "We categorically reject the farcical resolution passed by the National Assembly of Pakistan on the subject of the delimitation exercise in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” said an official statement.
“Pakistan has no locus standi to pronounce on or interfere in matters that are internal to India, including the Indian territories under Pakistan’s illegal and forcible occupation,” the statement said.
The entire territory of the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has been, is and shall always remain an integral part of India, it said.
“The delimitation exercise in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is a democratic exercise based on the principles of extensive stakeholder consultation and participation,” the statement added.
“It is regrettable that instead of putting their own house in order, the leadership in Pakistan continues to interfere in India’s internal affairs and engage in baseless and provocative anti-India propaganda,” it said.
“We reiterate that Pakistan must immediately cease anti-India cross-border terrorism and shut down its infrastructure of terrorism; stop the grave and persistent human rights violations in Pakistan occupied Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh (PoJKL); refrain from effecting any further material changes in the status of PoJKL; and vacate the Indian territories that are under its illegal and forcible occupation,” it added.