Stop harassment of scribes in name of national security: Editors Guild of India

New Delhi: Editors Guild of India on Wednesday expressed concern over the use of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against journalists and urged the administration to respect democratic values and stop their harassment in the name of national security.

"Editors Guild of India is deeply concerned about the excessive use of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against journalists, most recently, in the case of the arrest of Irfan Mehraj, a Kashmir-based journalist, by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

"According to reports, on the afternoon of March 20, Irfan was called by an investigator on his mobile phone and told to come for a few minutes to the local NIA office in Srinagar. Thereafter, he was arrested and subsequently shifted to Delhi," the Guild said in a statement.