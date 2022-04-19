Stopped operating Srinagar-Sharjah direct flight from March 27 due to lack of bilateral rights: Go First

New Delhi: Go First on Tuesday said it has stopped operating Srinagar-Sharjah flight from March 27 as it does not have the requisite bilateral rights. Airlines need bilateral rights -- which are granted under air services agreement signed between the two countries -- to operate scheduled international passenger flights.

Home Minister Amit Shah had inaugurated Go First's Srinagar-Sharjah flight on October 23 last year, connecting Jammu and Kashmir with the United Arab Emirates after around 11 years.

"We were operating Srinagar-Sharjah-Srinagar flight under air bubble arrangement that was in place till March 26, 2022. All air bubble arrangements were cancelled when India resumed scheduled international passenger flights on March 27, 2022," Go First spokesperson told PTI.

Scheduled international passenger flights operate under bilateral air services agreement signed between the two countries, the spokesperson noted.