Strategic Northern Command seminar in Srinagar focus on evolving contours of warfare, its manifestations

Srinagar: A two-day strategic seminar of the Northern Command in Srinagar focused on evolving contours of warfare and its manifestations.
A Defence spokesman in a statement issued here said that the seminar was aimed to prepare the military commanders for the future.
The seminar was presided over by General Officer Commanding in Chief (GOC-in-C), Northern Command Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi and attended by senior military officials.
The Defence spokesman said that in this seminal event, domain experts from defence shared their insights on the salient aspects of evolving contours of warfare and its manifestations, which have a direct bearing and connection to myriad levels of warfare.
He said that the Northern Command faces the unique challenge of the ‘Two and a Half Fronts’ with live reality of different levels and genres of warfare.
“The endeavour is to forge a force with an ability to address the entire spectrum of war fighting. In the current generation of warfare, the armed forces have to respond with a clear eye on the escalatory matrix and hence the response may manifest into a wide range of activities, which traditionally were considered beyond the scope of military means. The seminar also addressed the issues of civil-military jointness in decision-making, the lines of effort encompassing the entire construct of diplomacy, information, military and the inter-disciplinary response to the emerging threats,” the Defence spokesman said.
He said that the leadership deliberated on a multitude of issues, at all levels, to develop a comprehensive understanding and arrive at logical courses of action.
GoC-in-C Northern Command Lt Gen Dwivedi congratulated the eminent speakers for having crafted their thoughts after detailed analysis.
He appreciated the speakers for presenting their viewpoint for use of military power in a coherent manner as part of comprehensive national power.
The Defence spokesman said that the impact of emerging technologies and its application was what Northern Command would iterate in near future.