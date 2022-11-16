Strategic Northern Command seminar in Srinagar focus on evolving contours of warfare, its manifestations

Srinagar: A two-day strategic seminar of the Northern Command in Srinagar focused on evolving contours of warfare and its manifestations.

A Defence spokesman in a statement issued here said that the seminar was aimed to prepare the military commanders for the future.

The seminar was presided over by General Officer Commanding in Chief (GOC-in-C), Northern Command Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi and attended by senior military officials.

The Defence spokesman said that in this seminal event, domain experts from defence shared their insights on the salient aspects of evolving contours of warfare and its manifestations, which have a direct bearing and connection to myriad levels of warfare.

He said that the Northern Command faces the unique challenge of the ‘Two and a Half Fronts’ with live reality of different levels and genres of warfare.