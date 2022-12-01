STRAY DOG MENACE | HC grants SMC a week to furnish details about action plan

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh Thursday granted Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) a week to furnish details about stray dogs as well as action plan for containing the canine menace in Srinagar.
Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by the law students of Central University of Kashmir, a division bench of Chief Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey and Justice Puneet Gupta granted the time to the civic body after its counsel sought the same.
“Let the needful be done within a week with a copy advance to the other side who should file response to the same by or before the next date of the hearing,” the court said and posted the PIL for further consideration on December 14. While the court reiterated its directions regarding the details of the number of stray dogs roaming in Srinagar city, it also asked the Commissioner SMC to submit the details about the issue of animal birth control and setting up of Anti-rabies Centres.
In its order of July this year, the court had asked the commissioner to submit the action plan of the corporation for containing the menace of stray dogs, particularly dog bites as well as the spread of rabies.
The commissioner was also asked to report as to whether public advisories had been issued in print and electronic media, indicating the dos and don’ts to avoid dog bites.
The court had also sought to know about the steps taken by the authorities to deal with the complaints filed by the various persons, social activists, and victims about the dog bites. In the PIL, the petitioners have submitted that 90,000 stray dogs are roaming in Srinagar city and several minor children have also died after being attacked by stray dogs.