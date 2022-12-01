STRAY DOG MENACE | HC grants SMC a week to furnish details about action plan

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh Thursday granted Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) a week to furnish details about stray dogs as well as action plan for containing the canine menace in Srinagar.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by the law students of Central University of Kashmir, a division bench of Chief Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey and Justice Puneet Gupta granted the time to the civic body after its counsel sought the same.

“Let the needful be done within a week with a copy advance to the other side who should file response to the same by or before the next date of the hearing,” the court said and posted the PIL for further consideration on December 14. While the court reiterated its directions regarding the details of the number of stray dogs roaming in Srinagar city, it also asked the Commissioner SMC to submit the details about the issue of animal birth control and setting up of Anti-rabies Centres.