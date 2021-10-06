Street vendor Virender Paswan cremated

Officials said that some amount of money found in his pocket was handed over to his brother. “The family was informed and cremation was carried out after their proper permission.”

Sources said that many youth also made arrangements for the last rites of the deceased as per the Hindu rituals. They also ferried firewood for helping his brother to cremate the deceased.

Meanwhile, the District Administration Srinagar on Wednesday provided an Ex-gratia relief of Rs 1.25 lakh to the Next of Kin (NoK) of Virendar Paswan who belongs to Bhagalpur Bihar, said an official statement.

The Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad handed over the relief cheques of Rs 1 lakh under SDRF and Rs 25,000 under Red Cross fund to Putul Devi, wife of the deceased street vendor, said a statement.

On the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Syed Hanief Balkhi and Tehsildar Eidgah, Ishfaq Ahmad were also present. DC further said further financial assistance shall be provided to the family over next few days.