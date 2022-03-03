Strengthened VDCs to bolster security grid against Pak designs: DGP

Jammu: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Thursday stated that the decision of Union Home Minister “to strengthen Village Defence Committees will bolster security grid” in J&K against Pakistan’s nefarious designs to disrupt peace and fuel militancy.
DGP Singh was responding to media queries on the sidelines of the closing ceremony of UT level T-20 tournament at G G M Science College Ground here.
“The Government of India, particularly the Union Home Minister, have been very considerate towards the youth, the (members of) VDCs, who remained at the fore-front to fight terrorism for a long time, with the underlying objective to utilise their services, in one format or the other, to their optimum in future as well. For a long, talks were on to reorganise, rejuvenate and strengthen them (VDCs). Issue was under the consideration of the (Union) Home Ministry,” he said.
“As formally things have not been conveyed (to us) and the matter is still under consideration (on many aspects), so I cannot comment much. But I will say with certainty whatever decision is taken by the Home Ministry on the issue; it will be aimed at further strengthening the VDCs and will best serve the interests of their (VDCs’) members,” DGP Singh said.
Signifying the significance of decision by MHA to revive and strengthen the VDCs, he said, “It has great importance because the terrorism has declined but not ended. Still Pakistan and its agencies are trying to revive and fuel terrorism in the areas, where it is on its last legs or where peace has been restored. The police and security forces are fully alert. We’re foiling their attempts on a regular basis. We’ll continue defeating the conspiracies sponsored from across the border to disrupt peace.”
“This decision is a part of that process to utilise all our resources available on the ground; to keep them well-motivated; fully prepared to take on any such threats and fail designs of adversaries. This is aimed at including our ground soldiers sans uniforms, in such endeavours. This is a good decision which will make people more motivated,” DGP Singh said.
Responding to a query pertaining to the Panch, who was shot dead by militants in Kralpora area of Kulgam district on Wednesday evening, DGP Singh denied the claims that he was an informer of security forces. He also averred that the perpetrators of heinous crime would not be spared.
“A Pakistan sponsored group has taken responsibility for his killing. The reprehensible act of killing a people’s representative is a matter of shame for them (killers) and their sponsors. We will identify the perpetrators and eliminate them. He was not an informer of security forces as is being said by the terrorists,” he said.
SECURITY SITUATION IMPROVED IN J&K
Amid buzz related to conduct of elections in J&K following the completion of delimitation exercise, how he envisions the threat from Pakistan to disrupt the electoral process and related political activities, faced with this query, the DGP declined to comment on political aspects related to conduct of elections. He, however, related to the resumption of political hurly-burly as a good omen, as an indicator of improved security situation in the Union Territory.
“A lot of improvement is being witnessed in the situation. The way the situation has changed and taken a turn for good in the past two or three years, we take it as a good omen. We’ve reached this situation after a long time with a lot of hard work and strenuous efforts. I cannot comment on (conduct of) elections and related issues. Those decisions are to be taken by different authorities. Thus only the concerned authorities are competent to make a statement on those issues,” the DGP said.
Responding to the aspect related to security and attempts by Pakistan to vitiate the atmosphere to disrupt political process, he said, “I will only restrict myself to the extent that all-out efforts will be made to further improve the situation, which is already witnessing a sea-change. We are after those operating terror-network or factory, terrorists and their sympathizers. We’ve eliminated many such elements and we’ll continue such efforts to completely obliterate them.”
85 TERROR MODULES BUSTED DURING LAST ONE YEAR
In an answer to a query with regard to terror modules in J&K, the J&K Police chief said that the police and security forces, working in perfect synergy, had been able to destroy 85 terror modules in the two regions of the Union Territory.
“This is a matter of serious security concern, being monitored regularly through different means of surveillance. It’s not a stray incident. Pakistan has been making desperate attempts to launch terror module. Dozens of such attempts have been foiled. We busted 85 such terror modules in past one year in different areas of Kashmir and Jammu regions. We exposed Over Ground Worker (OGW) groups involved in IED, grenade attacks and civilian killings. Attempts to carry out IED-attack at religious places were also foiled. Chemical found is being analyzed but we are of view that it was for a specific target,” he said, when asked about recent seizure of arms, ammunition, including a chemical, dropped by drone from across the border on IB in Jammu.
HAND HOLDING YOUTH TO TAKE UP POSITIVE PURSUITS
DGP Singh said that all possible efforts were being made to encourage youth of J&K to use their talent in positive pursuits.
“The circumstances have not been very favourable in the recent past for the children here. The youth here are talented but have suffered on account of terrorism and COVID19. Now when the situation has improved, the children are excelling in different fields,” he said.
“Our effort is to support them in their ventures or pursuits. We are engaged in their hand-holding. We are giving opportunities to those who want to excel in sports. Jammu Kashmir Police, under a mission i.e., civic action programme, sponsored by the Government of India, is providing the youth an opportunity to showcase their genius so that the talented lot can excel. Today’s tournament was a part of this mission. Several such programmes, which were to be organised yet were hit by the COVID pandemic, will be revived and organised,” DGP stated.