Strengthened VDCs to bolster security grid against Pak designs: DGP

“The Government of India, particularly the Union Home Minister, have been very considerate towards the youth, the (members of) VDCs, who remained at the fore-front to fight terrorism for a long time, with the underlying objective to utilise their services, in one format or the other, to their optimum in future as well. For a long, talks were on to reorganise, rejuvenate and strengthen them (VDCs). Issue was under the consideration of the (Union) Home Ministry,” he said.

“As formally things have not been conveyed (to us) and the matter is still under consideration (on many aspects), so I cannot comment much. But I will say with certainty whatever decision is taken by the Home Ministry on the issue; it will be aimed at further strengthening the VDCs and will best serve the interests of their (VDCs’) members,” DGP Singh said.