Striking at the core of terror ecosystem; SIA becomes J&K’s premier investigating agency within a year

SIA vide J&K government Order No 286-Home of 2021 dated November 1, 2021, was constituted as a specialised nodal agency for “coordinating with NIA and other central agencies” to take measures as required for speedy and effective investigation and prosecution of terrorism-related cases, all terrorism-related cases, all terrorist activities including terrorist financing and terrorism linked cases.

Referring to a few other significant cases being dealt with by SIA, they said, “Moreover, terror case under FIR No 05/22 of Police Station CIK/SIA Srinagar has also been charge-sheeted, besides, case FIR No 61/22 of Police Station Tarzoo has been charge sheeted against three accused before the court. Yet another case FIR No 09/21 of Police Station CIK related to terror funding for sustaining the families of active and killed terrorists as well was challaned on August 26, 2022. In this case, the accused are under arrest. Funds were routed through Dubai in this case.”

The SIA also successfully cracked case FIR No 429/2021 of Police Station Nagrota (transferred to SIA Jammu) wherein 3 JeM terror associates and 2 Punjab-based narcotic modules were arrested. They were working at the behest of JeM terrorist commander Ashiq Nengroo based in Pakistan. In this case, an accused gangster Gopi Mahal of Amritsar is absconding.

Yet another significant case FIR No 01/2022 under Sections 13 and 18 of UAPA, 121, 153 B, and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and 35 and 39 of FCRA being investigated by SIA pertained to “narrative terrorism against contaminated and compromised media persons for writing articles against the state, brazenly glorifying terrorism and abetting the commission of unlawful and terrorist activities”.

Explaining the thoroughly professional approach the agency is pursuing in its handling of cases, sources point out that these cases have been registered by SIA under specific categories as per its mandate.

Specifying the categories, official sources mentioned that Category A pertained to violent terror crime cases like killing, injuring, blasting, looting, kidnapping, and intimidating; Category B related to cases involving tactical logistics like new recruitment, SIM card supply, transport support or vehicle supply, medical attention, food, and clothing supply, informing about security forces in advance and helping in escaping from arrests. Category C related to “strategic logistics” cases like arranging finances, arranging and providing accommodation, identifying anti-terrorist and anti-separatist figures (political activists, police officers, other government officers, journalists, lawyers, and social activists) or other innocent civilians as part of target killing.

“Creating false narrative by using half-truths or being selective with information to invent false justification in support of terrorism and secessionism and advocating and propagating such justifications amounting to provocation, instigation, radicalisation, indoctrination, propaganda resulting in (or) aimed at recruitment in terrorist and secessionist ranks, subversion, sabotage, street violence, and arson is dealt under Category D. This involves using religion by religious clerics, Maulavis and Khateebs; educational platforms including teachers, schools, colleges, universities and Madrasas, and using mass media including journalists and columnists,” sources said about the functioning of SIA.

Its category E pertained to cases involving political persons clandestinely or overtly indulging in acts that fall under categories A, B, C, and D (especially D) to “politically mobilise persons or seek votes”.