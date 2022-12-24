Striking hard to combat terror, SIA seals Rs 122.89 Cr Jamaat properties

It said that during the seizure proceedings it was found that about a dozen business establishments in Kulgam including a shopping complex at Magam were currently running from these JeI properties on rent basis.

The statement said that after due diligence, it was decided that these would be allowed to continue so that private persons who may not have any connections with JeI and are only tenants paying rent to JeI, are not penalised and their livelihood not impaired.

It said that a search carried out in the house in district Srinagar figuring at paragraph three, registered in the joint ownership of late Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Firdous Ahmed Asmi, son of Ghulam Nabi Asmi of Eidgah, Srinagar, ground floor of which comprising four rooms with kitchen and two bedrooms for residential purposes as per rent deed has been occupied by one Shahzada Aurangzeb, son of Hakeem Ghulam Nabi of Moolu Chitragam, Shopian since November 2018.

The statement said that Shahzada Aurangzeb is himself a permanent member of Jel and has also served as Amir-e-Zila of district Shopian.

It said that he is presently working as Academic Officer at Jamait-u-Banaat, a women’s college affiliated with JKBOSE and University of Kashmir, Lal Bazaar, Srinagar from 2020.