Stringent security measures put in place across Kashmir

Srinagar: Stringent security arrangements have been put in place in Srinagar and elsewhere in Kashmir to prevent any breach of peace by the inimical elements.
The stringent measures, officials said, have been made after the spate of attacks by militants on non-local workers in Kashmir.
“Additional measures have been taken across Kashmir to prevent the attacks by terrorists,” a senior police officer told Greater Kashmir. “At the same time a hunt is underway to track them down.”
In Srinagar city, joint parties of police and paramilitary forces have set up more nakas at several places. Joint parties of the security forces were seen carrying out frisking of vehicles and pedestrians.
In Lal Chowk, women paramilitary personnel were seen carrying out random frisking of women. Besides, the CCTV surveillance has also been updated and movement in city is being monitored closely.
“We have set up makeshift checkpoints at various places in Srinagar and also on the highways,” a senior police officer said, adding that people are cooperating with them.
He said that there had been some back-to-back security review meetings to chalk out a strategy to foil designs of inimical elements. “Intelligence and other security apparatus have been strengthened,” he said, adding that close coordination is being maintained between different security agencies to keep inimical elements at bay.
The officer said that since the recent civilian killing there has been heavy deployment of security across Kashmir.
He said that joint parties of police and security forces in Srinagar and elsewhere in Kashmir have erected checkpoints and installed mobile bullet proof bunkers to carry out frisking of commuters and pedestrians.
He said that there have also been ‘speculative CASOs’ in parts of Kashmir. “Area domination is round the clock,” he said.
Officials said they have also stepped up security deployment at vital installations and sensitive areas. “The strength of the security personnel has been increased around vital installations such as the civil secretariat, police headquarters, airport and various central government establishments in the city and other parts of Kashmir”, they said.