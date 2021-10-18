Stringent security measures put in place across Kashmir

Srinagar: Stringent security arrangements have been put in place in Srinagar and elsewhere in Kashmir to prevent any breach of peace by the inimical elements.

The stringent measures, officials said, have been made after the spate of attacks by militants on non-local workers in Kashmir.

“Additional measures have been taken across Kashmir to prevent the attacks by terrorists,” a senior police officer told Greater Kashmir. “At the same time a hunt is underway to track them down.”