Structure encroached by ARCO Cements converted into Patwar Khana

Budgam: In continuation of the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, authorities sealed a house at Dharambugh Kralpora and retrieved 1 kanal State land from Friends Enclave Humhama.
Officials said that a team led by Tehsildar B K Pora sealed a house built upon 14 marlas of Kahcharie land in village Dharambugh Kralpora under Survey No 172.
They said that the alleged illegal occupant Hilal Ahmed Anim, son of Hafizullah Anim of Hyderpora, belonging to a high profile business family had constructed a two-storey residential house on the Kahcharei land.
The officials said that the building used by ARCO Cements was allotted to Patwar Khana Kralpora.
They said that in addition, a team led by Tehsildar Budgam also retrieved approximately 1 kanal of State land at Friends Enclave Humhama.
The officials said that during the verification, it came to fore that one Anjum Sultan, wife of former Deputy Commissioner of Budgam, Farooq Renzu had constructed a building at Friends Enclave Humhama and had allegedly encroached Kahcharei land measuring approximately 1 kanal by way of compound walling.
They said that the wall was demolished and the land was retrieved.