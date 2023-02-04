Structure encroached by ARCO Cements converted into Patwar Khana

Budgam: In continuation of the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, authorities sealed a house at Dharambugh Kralpora and retrieved 1 kanal State land from Friends Enclave Humhama.

Officials said that a team led by Tehsildar B K Pora sealed a house built upon 14 marlas of Kahcharie land in village Dharambugh Kralpora under Survey No 172.

They said that the alleged illegal occupant Hilal Ahmed Anim, son of Hafizullah Anim of Hyderpora, belonging to a high profile business family had constructed a two-storey residential house on the Kahcharei land.