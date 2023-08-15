Struggle for education, survival for LoC village residents

Baramulla: Nestled on the fringes of the Line of Control (LoC) in Boniyar sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the remote village of Chautali paints a picture of resilience and determination.

Here, residents face daily hardships in pursuit of education, with the journey to the Government Middle School (GMS) Chautali, the sole educational institution for the villagers, fraught with challenges.

Every morning, Ghulam Qadir accompanies his three-year-old grandson, Muhammad Anwar, to school.

Their trek is no easy feat, as the school is perched atop a height, accessible through narrow alleys and dense bushes. Their journey does not end there. A stream, bridged precariously by a long log of wood, poses a significant hurdle.

In 2018, a child lost his life while attempting to cross the stream. This heartbreaking incident still reverberates in the village's memory, prompting parents and grandparents to escort their children to school each day, unwilling to compromise their safety. Around 200 families reside on the other side of the stream, all relying on the same wooden bridge for their daily commute.

"We have no other option than to accompany our kids to cross this stream because it is a risk to cross it. These kids cannot do it alone so we have to accompany them to school," Ghulam Qadir said.

Wali Muhammad, an elderly resident, emphasised the necessity of enduring these hardships to ensure that their children are not deprived of education.