Stuck in traffic, Gool woman delivers baby boy in 108 Ambulance

Ramban: A pregnant woman referred to District Hospital Ramban from Public Health Centre (PHC) Sangaldan Saturday delivered a healthy baby in an ambulance after they remained stuck in traffic for a few hours at Mehar on the outskirts of Ramban on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.
Health officials at District Hospital Ramban said that Shaheena Begum, 22, wife of Muhammad Yusuf of Dharam, Gool gave birth to a boy in 108 Ambulance with the help of ambulance support staff.
Official sources said that the vehicular traffic on the highway was disrupted by the rolling stones between Mehar and Cafeteria Morh, causing traffic congestion on both sides of the stretch.
The father of the newborn boy, Muhammad Yusuf said that when the ambulance carrying them reached the highway at Karool, there was heavy traffic but Army personnel cleared the way for the ambulance up to Mehar.
“However, we again got stuck near Mehar due to the rolling stones from a hillock,” he said.
Yusuf said that they remained stuck in traffic congestion for around three hours.
Meanwhile, the women developed severe labour pain.
Luckily, the medical support staff that was in touch with senior doctors managed the normal delivery in the ambulance.
The rescue teams of medical local volunteers also reached Mehar.
Later, amid rolling stones, Police medical staff, Army, and civil volunteers brought the woman and her newborn to District Hospital Ramban.
Doctors at the hospital said both the mother and the newborn were stable and healthy.