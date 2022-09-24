Stuck in traffic, Gool woman delivers baby boy in 108 Ambulance

Ramban: A pregnant woman referred to District Hospital Ramban from Public Health Centre (PHC) Sangaldan Saturday delivered a healthy baby in an ambulance after they remained stuck in traffic for a few hours at Mehar on the outskirts of Ramban on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

Health officials at District Hospital Ramban said that Shaheena Begum, 22, wife of Muhammad Yusuf of Dharam, Gool gave birth to a boy in 108 Ambulance with the help of ambulance support staff.

Official sources said that the vehicular traffic on the highway was disrupted by the rolling stones between Mehar and Cafeteria Morh, causing traffic congestion on both sides of the stretch.