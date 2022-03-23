Student dies of electrocution in Bijbehara

In-charge Principal GDC Bijhbehara, Professor Muzafar said, "It was in 2017 that the PDD had shifted the electric wire from the college premises to outside after they were paid Rs 3.5 lakh from the college funds”. The Principal said the wire is presently running in the periphery of the college and was the responsibility of the PDD to see to it.

“We have taken up the issue with Deputy commissioner Anantnag and the PDD authorities and they have assured us of shifting of the wire even away from the college premises,” he said. The Principal said the incident happened once the ball went outside and the said student tried to trespass and in the process received shock.“ The police are also investigating the incident,” he said.