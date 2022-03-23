Student dies of electrocution in Bijbehara

Anantnag: A student was electrocuted to death after coming in contact with the live wire at Government Degree College Bijbehara premises in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday.
He was identified as Umar Farooq son of Farooq Ahmad Ganie, aged 20, a second-year student, and a resident of Darigund village of Srigufwara.
Farooq, eyewitnesses said received an electric shock, when he came in contact with a live HT wire while climbing the wall from the rear side of the campus to fetch volleyball.
The student was evacuated in unconscious condition to GMC Anantnag where the doctors declared him as brought dead on arrival.
A police official said the youth had tried to trespass the college wall to get back the volleyball from outside college peripheries.
“The students were playing volleyball and Umar had gone to fetch the ball from outside. He went atop the fence wall and came in contact with the live wire and got electrocuted,” he said.
Meanwhile, the students protested against the Power Development Department (PDD) for running the HT wire very close to the college boundary wall. They also alleged the college authorities did not provide a vehicle on time to evacuate the injured student for medical treatment.
In-charge Principal GDC Bijhbehara, Professor Muzafar said, "It was in 2017 that the PDD had shifted the electric wire from the college premises to outside after they were paid Rs 3.5 lakh from the college funds”. The Principal said the wire is presently running in the periphery of the college and was the responsibility of the PDD to see to it.
“We have taken up the issue with Deputy commissioner Anantnag and the PDD authorities and they have assured us of shifting of the wire even away from the college premises,” he said. The Principal said the incident happened once the ball went outside and the said student tried to trespass and in the process received shock.“ The police are also investigating the incident,” he said.
The Principal, however, denied the allegations of not providing the vehicle in time.
"We provided the vehicle immediately to take the student to the nearby health facility for treatment ", the college in-charge Principal said. Meanwhile, the college authorities held a condolence meeting to mourn the death of a student.
“The classwork will remain suspended for two days to mourn the death of the student,” they informed.