Student injured in Anantnag terror incident succumbs

Srinagar: A student who had received grievous injuries in the Anantnag terror attack succumbed at SKIMS on Thursday.
He was identified as Sahil Bashir, 17, of Wanihama area of the south Kashmir district.
“He had received bullets in the neck and his spinal cord was damaged,” a senior doctor at SKIMS told Greater Kashmir. “We gave him specialised treatment but he could not survive.”
Terming it unfortunate, Police said that his body was being shifted to Wanihama for burial.
Shahid was shot in the neck on Thursday evening.
Soon after the attack, locals rushed him to Government Medical College (GMC), Anantnag from where doctors referred him to Srinagar for specialised treatment.
“Terrorists fired at Sahil Bashir Dar, son of Bashir Ahmad Dar of Wanihama in Anantnag district. The injured person is being shifted to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police had posted on X.
Immediately after the attack, the J&K Police and security forces cordoned off the entire area and a large-scale search was launched to nab the attackers.
However, nobody was arrested.