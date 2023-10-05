Student injured in Anantnag terror incident succumbs

Srinagar: A student who had received grievous injuries in the Anantnag terror attack succumbed at SKIMS on Thursday.

He was identified as Sahil Bashir, 17, of Wanihama area of the south Kashmir district.

“He had received bullets in the neck and his spinal cord was damaged,” a senior doctor at SKIMS told Greater Kashmir. “We gave him specialised treatment but he could not survive.”

Terming it unfortunate, Police said that his body was being shifted to Wanihama for burial.

Shahid was shot in the neck on Thursday evening.