Students hope for routine schooling as they get vaccinated

Srinagar: Enthusiastic students who got their first vaccine dose in Srinagar on Monday hoped that they would resume their ‘normal schooling’ soon. On the first day of vaccination for the under 18 age group, 50,500 individuals were vaccinated across J&K.

A group of students at Raj Bagh Srinagar who had received their first vaccine shot today said they wanted to get back to school eagerly. “For two years, we have not seen the normal school. We want to be with our friends and in a real classroom,” he said.

The teenagers, all students of Class 11 said for a part of the year they were permitted to enter the school but with riders. “School has not been the same and we want this to change now,” they said.