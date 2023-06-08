Students protest controversial directive, school principal tenders ‘unconditional apology’

Srinagar: Hours after protests and social media uproar over the alleged ‘Abaya ban’ at Vishwa Bharti Girls Higher Secondary School (VBHSS), Rainawari, the principal of the institution issued a written ‘unconditional apology’, stating that her instructions for ‘uniform dress of students were misinterpreted’.

The students of Vishwa Bharti Srinagar protested against what they alleged as ‘Abaya restriction’ by the school management.

As per the agitated students, the school did not permit them to wear the long black robe: Abaya, and they were asked to take it off during the classes.

This evoked protests by scores of female students and their families outside the school premises demanding that their right to choose what to wear must not be trampled upon.

They said that Abaya holds religious significance for Muslims and was connected to their religious identity.