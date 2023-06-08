Students protest controversial directive, school principal tenders ‘unconditional apology’

Srinagar: Hours after protests and social media uproar over the alleged ‘Abaya ban’ at Vishwa Bharti Girls Higher Secondary School (VBHSS), Rainawari, the principal of the institution issued a written ‘unconditional apology’, stating that her instructions for ‘uniform dress of students were misinterpreted’.
The students of Vishwa Bharti Srinagar protested against what they alleged as ‘Abaya restriction’ by the school management.
As per the agitated students, the school did not permit them to wear the long black robe: Abaya, and they were asked to take it off during the classes.
This evoked protests by scores of female students and their families outside the school premises demanding that their right to choose what to wear must not be trampled upon.
They said that Abaya holds religious significance for Muslims and was connected to their religious identity.
Soon after, social media was rife with anger against the decision of the school.
Many political organisations also condemned the ‘interference in religious affairs’ by the school.
The school management later clarified that no such ban had been imposed and the students had misinterpreted the instructions of wearing a uniform under the Abaya. A clarification issued by the Principal of the VBHSS read: “No ban has been imposed by the school principal or management on wearing Abaya.”
The letter said that the students can wear Abaya and no such instructions had been imposed in the classrooms.
The principal said that her instructions for ‘wearing school uniform underneath the Abaya’ had been ‘misinterpreted’.
In a recorded interview, she said that she had directed the students to wear a uniform like other students, even if they were wearing an Abaya.
The Principal apologised to the people whose sentiments she might have hurt.
“I unconditionally apologise for the same,” the principal wrote.