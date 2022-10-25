Stunt bikers in Jammu mock Police crackdown

Jammu: Jammu City and its outskirts are witnessing a dangerous trend of over-speeding, stunt-biking, drifting, zigzag, and drag races despite a crackdown by J&K Police and Traffic Police.

To avoid being caught by Police, these bikers hide their registration number plates to avoid punitive action.

Meanwhile, their “motovlogs” (videos on social media accounts) receive thousands of hits.

These bikers are seen using helmet recording cameras to shoot during speedy rides while performing stunts in the busy congested roads of Kunjwani-Narwal-Sidhra, Jammu Old City, Canal Road, Talab Tillo Road, Tawi Bridges, flyovers, Bakshi Nagar, Pacca Danga, Surinsar-Mansar road, and all along the highway leading to Udhampur district.