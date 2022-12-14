SUBZERO SRINAGAR | At -3.4°C Srinagar records season’s coldest night

Srinagar: Due to the clear night sky, the mercury dropped notches below the freezing point in Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday while Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season.

“Freezing weather conditions continued unabated as minimum temperature in Srinagar, the summer capital, plunged to minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, 1.2 degrees Celsius down by previous night and 2.4 degrees Celsius below normal,” the MeT officials said.

They said it equaled the temperature endured by people on December 5 and the lowest recorded so far this season in the city.

The MeT officials said that Gulmarg ski-resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 4 degrees Celsius against minus 5.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.2 degrees Celsius above normal.