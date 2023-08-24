Successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 | PM Modi thanks world leaders for their wishes

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday thanked world leaders for their congratulatory messages on the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 mission on the Moon.

Several leaders from Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering, to UAE's Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent their good wishes to the prime minister on ISRO's achievement.

"Thank you @PMBhutan Lotay Tshering for the words of appreciation on Chandrayaan-3. India’s space programme will always do whatever is possible to further global well-being," Modi wrote on X in response to Bhutan prime minister's message.

"Gratitude for your wishes President @ibusolih," the prime minister expressed his gratitude to Maldives president Ibrahim Solih.

PM Modi also thanked Prachanda for his congratulatory message.

"Thank you @cmprachanda for the congratulatory message," he posted in response to Prachanda's statement on X.

Replying to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Ghar Store's message, PM Modi said, "Indeed PM @jonasgahrstore. Today is a historic day for the planet."