Sudden spike in Covid cases in Anantnag, Kulgam

“19 samples returned positive on Saturday in Anantnag,” the data suggested. In Kulgam on the same day the number went down to six.

A health official said that figures aren’t too alarming yet. “We do witness sudden surge at times for few days, but it also comes down instantly,” he said.

A health official further said that the severity of infection was not as high as it was during the second wave.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, (CMO), Anantnag, Dr MY Zagoo advised people to strictly adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated. “The vaccination decreases the severity of infection,” he said.

In Anantnag, at least 5 lakh people above the age of 18 years have been immunized for Covid-19. “One lakh among them have received both doses,” Dr. Zagoo said.

Similarly, in Kulgam 2,85,000 have received the Covid jab. Among them, 63,000 have been fully vaccinated.