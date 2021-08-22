Sudden spike in Covid cases in Anantnag, Kulgam

Anantnag: Ninety-nine people have tested positive for the corona virus in the twin districts of Anantnag and Kulgam in the past three days. The positive cases have been witnessing a sudden surge since Thursday.
“Seven samples returned positive on Thursday in Anantnag while 20 tested positive in Kulgam,” the figures reveal. A day before the number stood at 4 and 7 respectively.
On Friday, the number of cases in Anantnag jumped to 25, the highest single-day spike since June. The same day, Kulgam reported 22 cases, again highest in two months.
“19 samples returned positive on Saturday in Anantnag,” the data suggested. In Kulgam on the same day the number went down to six.
A health official said that figures aren’t too alarming yet. “We do witness sudden surge at times for few days, but it also comes down instantly,” he said.
A health official further said that the severity of infection was not as high as it was during the second wave.
Deputy Chief Medical Officer, (CMO), Anantnag, Dr MY Zagoo advised people to strictly adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated. “The vaccination decreases the severity of infection,” he said.
In Anantnag, at least 5 lakh people above the age of 18 years have been immunized for Covid-19. “One lakh among them have received both doses,” Dr. Zagoo said.
Similarly, in Kulgam 2,85,000 have received the Covid jab. Among them, 63,000 have been fully vaccinated.