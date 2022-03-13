Sudden water level rise in springs of Achabal garden triggers panic

Anantnag: The springs of Achabal Botanical Garden in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district suddenly swelled up Saturday evening, triggering panic among the locals who feared submerging.

However, much to their relief the water level has considerably decreased now. “We were sitting in the quarters of the botanical garden when the water suddenly went up in the springs,” an employee of the Floriculture Department told Greater Kashmir.

He said the springs were gushing with water and at one stage it seemed like it would submerge the entire garden.