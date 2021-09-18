‘Sufficient water in J&K, efficient water governance needed’

Romshoo said the problem of water shortage being faced by people is "not one related to water supply. As a part of the Indus Water Treaty, our neighboring country is getting enough water supply. I think people not getting water supply here is a problem arising out of poor water infrastructure for which we need better water governance.”

Commenting on the environmental degradation, Romshoo said: “We have clear evidence and impacts of the environment being degraded. This is impacting the livelihoods of people. Be it water bodies, air quality or flooding, all these are interlinked and interconnected and have a direct impact on people’s livelihood. We have treated the ecosystem with callousness but now need to manage it scientifically to restore water bodies and improve air quality,” Romshoo said. “As far as disaster vulnerability, such as that of earthquakes, is concerned, it is also a big concern. The government, people and other stakeholders need to pay attention to the environmental issues and awareness needs to be created,” Romshoo said.

Also speaking at the event during a power point presentation regarding 2014 floods vis-à-vis Srinagar city, Convenor and Head of J&K INTACH chapter, Muhammad Saleem Beg said Kashmir had a history of witnessing major floods dating back to several centuries. He said the2014 floods in Kashmir was the first “properly documented flood” where we had complete information of water levels and the impact of flooding. Beg said Kashmir had witnessed a “complete collapse of social system, institutional mechanism, tools of governance” due to the floods. “Floods are not just an issue of water, it is a matter concerning economic and health security and a matter of life. It is a psychological issue” Beg said. He said the destruction caused by the 2014 floods is multi-dimensional and will remain in our memories for years to come. “ It is not that we were not aware that we will have floods but we were not prepared for it” Beg said. Commenting on the way forward, Beg said the flood related issue is not just about an engineering issue or a relief and rehabilitation but a larger issue. “It is a larger issue and an issue of our survival. We need a broad-based plan in the future to face any flood situation. Floods don’t originate from Srinagar but begin from catchment areas. Floods are not just destruction caused by river Jehlum but 24 catchments where there are streams and small water bodies and these catchments have witnessed large-scale encroachments, deforestation”. Beg said people indulging in agriculture and horticultural activities in these catchment areas had a negative impact. “ We need a long-term plan if we want to secure Kashmir from floods.