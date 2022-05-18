Suffocating for years, Bandipora spring vanishes as Municipal Council looks on

Bandipora: Choked with encroachments, a freshwater spring in north Kashmir's Bandipora town vanished; falling prey to contemptible neglect as the Municipal Council just looked on.

After suffocating over the years in the absence of proper upkeep finally leading to its end, it has left behind 'the memories' and 'the stories' associated with it. While the spot, where once 'life would remain abuzz', now corresponds to a “garbage dump.”

"From this spring, scores of those living nearby as well people from far off places would fetch water," Mohammad Aasif, a local living nearby in the Nebrepora locality of the town shares.