Sufiyana maestro, multi-instrumentalist Ustaad Mushtaq passes away

Srinagar: Legendary Sufiyana maestro Ustaad Mushtaq Ahmad Saznawaz breathed his last after a brief illness at his Danamazar, Qamarwari residence in Srinagar on Thursday.

He was 60.

One of the last line artists from Saznawaz family,

Mushtaq recently retired from the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) from its cultural wing.

His health suddenly started deteriorating and was hospitalised for immediate treatment.

However, due to complications, his conditions worsened and he breathed his last on Thursday at his residence.

He is survived by his wife and three children.