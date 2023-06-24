Summer vacation from July 1 in schools across Kashmir

Srinagar: In view of the scorching heat and predictions of harsh weather continuing for the next week across Kashmir, the J&K School Education Department (SED) Saturday announced summer break for all schools in Kashmir division for a period of 10 days starting July 1.

A day after the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, announced that a decision regarding the summer break would be taken on Monday, the SED announced summer vacation.

The order reads: “It is hereby ordered that all the government educational institutions and recognised private schools up to higher secondary level functioning in Kashmir division and winter zone of Jammu division should observe summer vacation from July 1 to 10, 2023.”

Earlier in the week, the SED had issued an advisory to schools to prevent the students, especially the younger ones, from the effects of harsh heat.