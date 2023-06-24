Summer vacation from July 1 in schools across Kashmir
Srinagar: In view of the scorching heat and predictions of harsh weather continuing for the next week across Kashmir, the J&K School Education Department (SED) Saturday announced summer break for all schools in Kashmir division for a period of 10 days starting July 1.
A day after the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, announced that a decision regarding the summer break would be taken on Monday, the SED announced summer vacation.
The order reads: “It is hereby ordered that all the government educational institutions and recognised private schools up to higher secondary level functioning in Kashmir division and winter zone of Jammu division should observe summer vacation from July 1 to 10, 2023.”
Earlier in the week, the SED had issued an advisory to schools to prevent the students, especially the younger ones, from the effects of harsh heat.
The advisory had prohibited assembly, sports activities, and other outdoor activities for avoiding heat-induced health complications.
It had also urged that the students be provided clean drinking water in schools, and that the students be provided spacious and well-ventilated transport facilities.
However, an official in the Education Department said that many students had complained of continuing play activities in the open sun, while many schools, including a number of government schools neither had fans, nor a clean drinking water source.
“Many students have been hospitalised in the past week due to heat exhaustion and heat strokes,” he said.
The doctors have advised people, more particularly the young ones and elderly, to avoid outdoor activities between 11 am and 5 pm, when the temperatures peak.
The summer vacation will shortly follow Eid-ul-Adha, to be celebrated from June 29, providing children with extended holidays.
Over the past week, the day temperatures in Srinagar have touched 35 degrees Celsius, the highest recorded for June in the past five years.
The temperatures have continued to range between 32 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius on other days of the week, and the Meteorology and Remote Sensing Department has predicted mostly dry and hot days in the coming weeks, although light showers were reported from a number of places across Kashmir on Saturday evening.