Sunjwan Attack Fallout | Court grants 10-day remand to 3 accused

Jammu: A court on Monday granted 10 days of police remand to three accused persons who have been arrested for their role in Sunjwan militant suicide attack case.
The accused persons namely Bilal Ahmad Wagay (driver) and his helper, Ishfaq Ahmed Chopan residents of Kokernag in Anantnag and Shafiq Ahmed Sheikh, resident of Tral Pulwama were produced before the court of third Additional Session Judge - designated NIA court.
The police had also sought remand for the interrogation of the accused persons arrested by the police. Pertinently, the Jammu Police had arrested three persons in connection with the suicide attack and detained a person in the case with the progress in the case.
Police had claimed that Bilal had transported the two Pashto speaking militants from the border area of Sapwal in Samba to Sunjwan in a mini-truck which had also been seized.
In this mini-truck, police had claimed that four persons were on board including Bilal, as driver, another person and two suicide attackers.
On the other hand, police have arrested Shafiq Ahmed Sheikh had received the militants and arranged their stay in the house of Muhammed Iqbal Rather, son of Abdul Rehman Rather, resident of Ahahmadabad near Mosque DH Pora, Malwan in Kulgam at present Jalalabad in Sunjwan. Iqbal is detained by the police for investigation purposes.
As three persons have landed in police custody, police have launched a hunt against the absconding Asif - the brother of Shafiq Ahmed Sheikh who is in police custody.
It may be mentioned here that one paramilitary personnel was killed in the militant attack which was foiled by the J&K Police and other security agencies on April 22 during early morning hours.