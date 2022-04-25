Sunjwan Attack Fallout | Court grants 10-day remand to 3 accused

In this mini-truck, police had claimed that four persons were on board including Bilal, as driver, another person and two suicide attackers.

On the other hand, police have arrested Shafiq Ahmed Sheikh had received the militants and arranged their stay in the house of Muhammed Iqbal Rather, son of Abdul Rehman Rather, resident of Ahahmadabad near Mosque DH Pora, Malwan in Kulgam at present Jalalabad in Sunjwan. Iqbal is detained by the police for investigation purposes.

As three persons have landed in police custody, police have launched a hunt against the absconding Asif - the brother of Shafiq Ahmed Sheikh who is in police custody.

It may be mentioned here that one paramilitary personnel was killed in the militant attack which was foiled by the J&K Police and other security agencies on April 22 during early morning hours.