Sunny weather likely in J&K

Srinagar: Weather was dry in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours and the Meteorological Department Saturday said that pleasant sunny weather was likely during the next 24 hours.

“Pleasant sunny weather is expected in J&K during the next 24 hours,” the MeT Department said.

Srinagar had 3.4 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 0.4 degrees Celsius, and Gulmarg 2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Saturday.