Supinder Kour cremated amid peaceful protest

Pertinently, officials have said that the militants stormed into the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Srinagar’s Eidgah area and fired upon the duo on Thursday morning. They were shifted to SKIMS hospital where they were declared dead on arrival. The Valley has been battered by similar incidents of killings in recent times.

Earlier on October 5, a prominent pharmacist from the Kashmiri Pandit community was killed in Srinagar. Makhan Lal Bindroo, the owner of Bindroo Medicate, was shot dead by militants.

Within an hour of Bindroo’s killing, militants had also shot dead a non-local person in the city’s Lalbazar area and another Mohammad Shafi, president of the local taxi stand, at Naidkhai in Bandipora district of north Kashmir.

“These incidents targeting civilians are abhorrent…this is an attempt to spread terror and to divide the Kashmiri community. We are investigating these incidents. We are sure of unmasking these terrorists…it will be done soon. This is being done at the behest of Pakistani handlers from across the border,” J&K DGP Dilbag Singh had said.