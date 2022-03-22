Support Govt’s efforts of bringing reforms in power sector: LG to people

Srinagar: After Jammu, 5900 households of Srinagar equipped with smart meters and connected to 3 feeders in Srinagar will get 24x7 quality power supply, announced Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during a Press Conference at Srinagar.

“We are committed to quality and reliable power supply to every household. I urge people to install smart meters and support the government’s efforts in bringing reforms in the power sector,” said the Lt Governor.