Support Govt’s efforts of bringing reforms in power sector: LG to people

Srinagar: After Jammu, 5900 households of Srinagar equipped with smart meters and connected to 3 feeders in Srinagar will get 24x7 quality power supply, announced Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during a Press Conference at Srinagar.
“We are committed to quality and reliable power supply to every household. I urge people to install smart meters and support the government’s efforts in bringing reforms in the power sector,” said the Lt Governor.
Feeders - Peerbagh 02, Rawalpora F-05 and Rawalpora F-04 in Srinagar will now get round the clock quality power supply without any scheduled curtailment. Pertinently, on March 21, the Lt Governor had announced zero scheduled power curtailment to 6603 households in the areas of Jammu where smart meters have been installed.
While interacting with the media persons, the Lt Governor reiterated government’s commitment to generating 3400 MW power in the next four years, making J&K UT self-sufficient in the power sector.
He said that no serious efforts were made to exploit the power generation potential in the past. However, power generation being targeted for the next four years will be equal to the cumulative capacity installed during the last 7 decades, added the Lt Governor.